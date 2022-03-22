ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives $28.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get ChampionX alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ChampionX by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 367,241 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 76.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after buying an additional 178,420 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in ChampionX by 7.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 149,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 5.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,295,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,329,000 after acquiring an additional 109,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 917.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 159,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 2.99. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

ChampionX Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.