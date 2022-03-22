ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells $540,300.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) insider Eric Sidle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Sidle also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 21st, Eric Sidle sold 1,237 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $22,340.22.

CHPT opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.87.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 33,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

