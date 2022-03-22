Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,250 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Illumina accounts for 0.5% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,060,500,000 after purchasing an additional 81,712 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,028,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,303 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Illumina by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $594,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,545 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Illumina by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,145,765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $464,734,000 after purchasing an additional 173,748 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $501,159 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.25.

Illumina stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.20. The stock had a trading volume of 620,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,320. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.79 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $343.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.37.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

