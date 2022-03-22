Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Boeing makes up about 1.6% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Boeing by 39.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $269,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Boeing by 9.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $262,009,000 after purchasing an additional 102,973 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $5.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,370,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,483,307. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.35. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $167.58 and a 1 year high of $260.48. The company has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

