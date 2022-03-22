Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,615. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.65. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $107.15.

