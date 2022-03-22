Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.11

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.11 and traded as high as C$12.57. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$12.33, with a volume of 303,919 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 280.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,390.91%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

