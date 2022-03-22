Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stake Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,114 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $40,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $136.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.46.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.92.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.