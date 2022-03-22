ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ChemoCentryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.43.

CCXI stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $59.60.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 40.75% and a negative net margin of 408.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

