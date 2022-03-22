Chia Network (XCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $241.16 Million

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Chia Network has a market cap of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00046900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.02 or 0.07028582 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,618.97 or 0.99916278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00042521 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

