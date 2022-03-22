China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of CREG stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. China Recycling Energy has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $10.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Recycling Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of China Recycling Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

