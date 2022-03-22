Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

