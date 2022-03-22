Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Raised by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,458 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,744,000 after purchasing an additional 97,607 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,883 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 306,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,352,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,213,000 after purchasing an additional 90,236 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.36.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $97.54 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.37.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

