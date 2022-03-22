Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $228.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.80. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 73,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

