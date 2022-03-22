CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Receives $29.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.44.

CIXX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CI Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CI Financial by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 791,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after buying an additional 127,063 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CI Financial by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 49,554 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 50.5% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,018,000 after acquiring an additional 364,200 shares during the period. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.68. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $605.24 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1413 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

