Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,246 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $243.51 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.05.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $69,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

