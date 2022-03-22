Citigroup Cuts ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Price Target to SEK 305

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from SEK 314 to SEK 305 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ASAZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $13.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.87. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. On average, analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

