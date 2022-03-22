Citigroup Trims Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Target Price to $41.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
WRBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warby Parker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.67.
Shares of WRBY stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.70.
In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 58,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,408,546.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,657,399 shares of company stock worth $90,284,109 over the last quarter.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $4,072,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $264,771,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $3,036,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $2,688,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $987,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.
Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.
