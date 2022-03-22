Citigroup Trims Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Target Price to $41.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WRBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warby Parker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.70.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 58,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,408,546.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,657,399 shares of company stock worth $90,284,109 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $4,072,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $264,771,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $3,036,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $2,688,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $987,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

