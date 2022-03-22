Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,620 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 136,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,671,888. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $70.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,068,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,069,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.26. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $72.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

