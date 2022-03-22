Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $400,000 Stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,451 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth about $360,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth about $322,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 44.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

NYSE GSL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $30.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $153.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSL. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Global Ship Lease Profile (Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.