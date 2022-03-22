Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,508,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 680,740 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $56,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $58,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 136.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NYMT traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. 3,820,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.80. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $4.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

NYMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

