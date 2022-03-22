Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $8.98 Million Stake in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,569,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,188 shares during the quarter. LiqTech International accounts for about 1.0% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of LiqTech International worth $8,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in LiqTech International by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 140,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 45,603 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 295,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 40,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,170,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiqTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton purchased 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $84,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton purchased 12,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $76,070.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 63,974 shares of company stock worth $346,293 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LIQT traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.72. 78,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,739. LiqTech International, Inc. has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55.

LiqTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

