Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,433,360,000 after buying an additional 1,934,115 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,523,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,330,000 after buying an additional 606,735 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,080,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 376,028.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 455,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,048,000 after buying an additional 454,995 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 583,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,107,000 after buying an additional 384,915 shares during the period.

VMBS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,178,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,647. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

