Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,166,000 after buying an additional 353,185 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 544,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,380,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.37.

Shares of DFS traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.10. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $89.83 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

