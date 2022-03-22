Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,139,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 429.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,285,000 after acquiring an additional 89,641 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $271.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,275. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $247.37 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.60.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

