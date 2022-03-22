Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,280 Shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 2.5% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 122,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at about $880,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 209.0% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 288,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. 51.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

RCLF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,541. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.