Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 612.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,923,447 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $66,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,447 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,516,443 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $87,044,000 after acquiring an additional 693,810 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,060,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $71,256,000 after acquiring an additional 395,122 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 805,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $25,210,000 after acquiring an additional 197,500 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 755,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $26,142,000 after acquiring an additional 190,481 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Shares of CSIQ traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,999. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.