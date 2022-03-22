Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) PT Lowered to $32.00

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YOU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Secure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.71.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Shares of YOU stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.98. Clear Secure has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $65.70.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 71,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,188,102 shares of company stock valued at $29,152,192.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YOU. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 611.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.