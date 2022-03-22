ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearSign Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.34 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.
About ClearSign Technologies (Get Rating)
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
