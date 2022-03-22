ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearSign Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.34 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLIR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 98,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 25,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

