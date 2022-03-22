Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) PT Raised to $31.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.37.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of CLF stock opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.09. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $29.12.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $98,287,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,447 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after purchasing an additional 839,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.