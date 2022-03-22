Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.86

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.86 and last traded at $92.66, with a volume of 3066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.39.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

