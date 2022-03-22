Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Comerica in a report released on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

Shares of CMA opened at $94.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.51 and its 200-day moving average is $87.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after purchasing an additional 397,735 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Comerica by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,766,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,363,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 9.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,153,000 after acquiring an additional 188,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Comerica by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,149,000 after acquiring an additional 104,022 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

