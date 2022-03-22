Comparing WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) & Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WVS Financial and Third Coast Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WVS Financial $6.23 million 4.55 $1.30 million N/A N/A Third Coast Bancshares $105.49 million 2.90 $11.42 million N/A N/A

Third Coast Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than WVS Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for WVS Financial and Third Coast Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Third Coast Bancshares has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.00%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than WVS Financial.

Profitability

This table compares WVS Financial and Third Coast Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WVS Financial 19.24% 2.92% 0.33% Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.6% of WVS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of WVS Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WVS Financial beats Third Coast Bancshares on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WVS Financial (Get Rating)

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans. The company was founded in July 1993 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Third Coast Bancshares (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas.

