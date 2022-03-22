Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.89 Million

Equities analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $462.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $477.96 million and the lowest is $448.30 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $461.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

CODI stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.88. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 192.31%.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1,032.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

