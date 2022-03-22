Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $3.64 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $127.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.28). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.59% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $28,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,425 shares of company stock worth $109,692. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,752,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 24,004 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 221,599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,007,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 82,473 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 49,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

