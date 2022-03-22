Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 596 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 102.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 149,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 21,611 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

