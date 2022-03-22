Concord Wealth Partners Buys 2,183 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 604.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Gentex were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 48,925 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,794,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,170,000 after acquiring an additional 105,725 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 744,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,543,000 after acquiring an additional 79,634 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

GNTX opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.39.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 14,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $453,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,154 shares of company stock worth $4,908,483 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.