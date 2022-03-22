Concord Wealth Partners Has $71,000 Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 106.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,039,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,992,000 after purchasing an additional 655,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SU. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $33.61.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.91%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

