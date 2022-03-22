Concord Wealth Partners Invests $73,000 in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,190 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $20,317,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $17,717,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 761.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 138,285 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

IXG stock opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $86.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.65.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.