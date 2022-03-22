Concord Wealth Partners Makes New $77,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 388,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,734,000 after acquiring an additional 124,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,042,000 after acquiring an additional 124,321 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.84 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.