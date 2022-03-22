Concord Wealth Partners Makes New $77,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 388,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,734,000 after acquiring an additional 124,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,042,000 after acquiring an additional 124,321 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA IVW opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.84 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.91.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
