Concord Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $126.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.74 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.08.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

