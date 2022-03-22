Concord Wealth Partners Purchases Shares of 109 Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,711 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,286,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $494.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $638.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.78.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 3.41%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.96%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.