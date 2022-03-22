Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $917,000 Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after purchasing an additional 539,896 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,735,000 after purchasing an additional 92,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,283,000 after purchasing an additional 85,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Roper Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,428,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 81,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $462.67 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.02 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $444.85 and a 200-day moving average of $463.42.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

