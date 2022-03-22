Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 102.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 449.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NSTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of NSTG opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $81.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $101,097.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $319,591.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.