Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abiomed by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,371,000 after buying an additional 115,689 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,839,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,379,206,000 after acquiring an additional 106,270 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,031,000 after acquiring an additional 139,295 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 962,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,263,000 after purchasing an additional 29,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abiomed by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $306.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.87. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 106.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.27 and a 12 month high of $379.30.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.75.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

