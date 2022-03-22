CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNMD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $346,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,322,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,840. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in CONMED by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,127,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,771,000 after buying an additional 103,061 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CONMED by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,093,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in CONMED by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 743,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,342,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after buying an additional 75,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,744,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CNMD opened at $143.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.25 and its 200-day moving average is $138.79. CONMED has a 12-month low of $117.62 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

