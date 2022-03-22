Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers' product needs."

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Conn’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of CONN opened at $19.72 on Monday. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,262,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,791,000 after acquiring an additional 710,742 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,153,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 399,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 349,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

