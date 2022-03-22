ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah Sells 6,406 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 6,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $12,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Devang Shah sold 69,670 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $167,208.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Devang Shah sold 8,750 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $21,437.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.04) earnings per share. ContextLogic’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the third quarter worth $46,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter worth $54,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WISH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

