ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Insider Sells $221,131.45 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) insider Pai Liu sold 107,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $221,131.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pai Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Pai Liu sold 66,156 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $158,774.40.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Pai Liu sold 2,084 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $5,105.80.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $18.22.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.82 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. ContextLogic’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the third quarter worth $46,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the third quarter worth $54,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

