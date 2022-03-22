Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Barclays

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $44.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Continental Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.23.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $63.13 on Friday. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

In other Continental Resources news, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,801 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Continental Resources by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,027,000 after buying an additional 488,382 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 163.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,530,000 after buying an additional 437,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after purchasing an additional 408,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

