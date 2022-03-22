Contrasting Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) & Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) and Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puradyn Filter Technologies has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 Puradyn Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 168.18%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -1,099.60% -19.36% -18.60% Puradyn Filter Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Puradyn Filter Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $9.27 million 102.52 -$101.88 million ($0.51) -8.63 Puradyn Filter Technologies $1.53 million 0.00 -$1.69 million N/A N/A

Puradyn Filter Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aeva Technologies.

Summary

Puradyn Filter Technologies beats Aeva Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Puradyn Filter Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of oil filtration systems. It offers its bypass oil filtration systems under the Puradyn brand name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Boynton Beach, FL.

